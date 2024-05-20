Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,574,132,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Equinix by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Equinix by 27,841.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Equinix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.44.

Equinix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $800.74. The stock had a trading volume of 84,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,755. The company has a market capitalization of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $780.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $805.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $672.88 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

