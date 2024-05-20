BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 126,170 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 126,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after purchasing an additional 169,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $27.23. 1,806,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,431. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get Our Latest Report on GPK

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.