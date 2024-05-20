BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.15 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $145.15. 276,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,322. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

