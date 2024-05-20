BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $3.18 Million Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth $79,404,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 164,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WESCO International by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.89. 162,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,363. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.30 and a 52 week high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.74%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

