10,051 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,562,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $600.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares in the company, valued at $464,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total transaction of $1,389,321.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,247,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.43. 43,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.67. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.33 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.