69,700 Shares in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 69,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,818,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,722,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,054,000 after purchasing an additional 210,338 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,516,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,975,000 after purchasing an additional 445,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CubeSmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,230,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1,915.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,058,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,478 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

CubeSmart Stock Up 0.2 %

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.47. The stock had a trading volume of 136,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,672. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.72.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $261.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

