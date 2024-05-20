BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Increases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 1,460.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.11. The stock had a trading volume of 72,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

