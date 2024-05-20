Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Raised to GBX 510

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 365 ($4.58) to GBX 510 ($6.41) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.02) to GBX 450 ($5.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.02) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 436 ($5.48).
In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £8,663.76 ($10,881.39). Company insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
