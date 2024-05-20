Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON ATG traded up GBX 27 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting GBX 611 ($7.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.07. The company has a market capitalization of £743.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,575.00 and a beta of 1.35. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Auction Technology Group Company Profile

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

