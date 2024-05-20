Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.
Auction Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of LON ATG traded up GBX 27 ($0.34) on Friday, hitting GBX 611 ($7.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,526. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 564.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 550.07. The company has a market capitalization of £743.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,575.00 and a beta of 1.35. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 440 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 810 ($10.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Auction Technology Group Company Profile
