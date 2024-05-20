Tiff Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 127,607 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,236. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.61 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

