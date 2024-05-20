BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $17.36 Million Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $17,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth $180,039,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 756.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 189,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,095,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3,091.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,203,000 after acquiring an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth $26,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCNCA. Piper Sandler downgraded First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,829.90.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 466 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,315.00 per share, for a total transaction of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220 and have sold 3,600 shares worth $6,209,022. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $12.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,780.07. 6,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,633.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,520.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,181.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,810.03.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.64%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

