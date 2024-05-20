BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 8,967 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.38. The company had a trading volume of 48,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76. Owens Corning has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $181.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

