BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,902 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,480,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,520,000 after buying an additional 120,665 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,735,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 429,936 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,832,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,595 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.79. 979,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

