BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $21.26 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $21,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 10.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 23.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 32.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 31.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. 993,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,076,750. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $67.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $238.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $77.93.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

