Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 77,539 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 282.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,539 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in CVR Energy by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVR Energy during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.53. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. CVR Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVI

CVR Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.