Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 348.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPC traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.58. 377,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MPC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.