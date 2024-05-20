Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 64,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $53.71. 397,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,070,956. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

