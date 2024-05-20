Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 382.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after buying an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Enbridge by 630.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after buying an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $931,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,662,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.88. 291,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,910,857. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ENB

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.