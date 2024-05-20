Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 32,828 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,828 shares during the period. Jabil makes up about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL traded up $4.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.84. The stock had a trading volume of 588,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,655. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.49. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.