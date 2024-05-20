Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $125.34 million and $2.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,909.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.39 or 0.00725431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00124524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00201064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00097763 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,280,380 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.