Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $5.35 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 32,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,000. Darden Restaurants makes up 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,601,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7,861.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 143,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,642,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of DRI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.52. 90,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

