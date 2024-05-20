Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 831 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Workiva by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Workiva by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.86.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of WK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.73. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $76.63 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $279,815.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.