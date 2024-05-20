Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 878.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after buying an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,274,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,344,000 after acquiring an additional 147,993 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,901 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 892,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,201.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,041,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,439 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.01. 1,713,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,210,360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 148.13% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David W. Meline acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

