Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Hilton Food Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:HFG traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 942 ($11.83). 67,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,656. Hilton Food Group has a 1 year low of GBX 614 ($7.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 957 ($12.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 883.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 804.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £844.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2,352.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Food Group

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £19,386.12 ($24,348.30). Company insiders own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.