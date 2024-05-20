Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Keywords Studios Stock Up 59.3 %

Shares of Keywords Studios stock traded up GBX 872 ($10.95) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,342 ($29.41). The company had a trading volume of 45,543,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,771. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,180.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86. Keywords Studios has a 1 year low of GBX 1,101 ($13.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,498 ($31.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,249.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,420.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($14.93) per share, with a total value of £55,883 ($70,187.14). Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

About Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

