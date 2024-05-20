Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 122.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 181.3% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 97,064 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the third quarter worth about $1,784,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 268.0% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 30,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Children’s Place Trading Up 20.9 %

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.73. 934,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,457. The firm has a market cap of $186.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $455.03 million for the quarter. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 128.82%. Analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.