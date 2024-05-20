Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.62 Million in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Terex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Terex by 25.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,279,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,064. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.36. 21,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,281. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEX. UBS Group downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

