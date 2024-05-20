9,469 Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,469 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,287,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $242.02. 9,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,624. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.23 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.49 and a 1 year high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,500.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,565,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

