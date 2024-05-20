Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 209.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HP traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.80. 80,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HP. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

