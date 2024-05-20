Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,923,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total value of $1,374,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,553.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock worth $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.69. 26,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.57.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.