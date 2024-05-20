Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Medicine Man Technologies (OTC:SHWZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
OTC SHWZ opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Medicine Man Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.55.
