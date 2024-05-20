Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 12,999 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,096 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,999 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.94. 238,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,194. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,404,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

