Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,267 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 34.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.11.

Insider Activity

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total value of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $366,807.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at $18,583,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $2.19 on Monday, reaching $291.00. 149,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.05. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.13 and a 12-month high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.