iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,479. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.