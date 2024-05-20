Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 12,439,964 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,439,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Norges Bank owned about 1.25% of Home Depot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 115,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Home Depot by 6.5% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 52,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% in the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 19,397 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22.6% in the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.12. 258,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,519. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

