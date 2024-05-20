Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,204,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Welltower by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Welltower by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 44,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Welltower by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,566,000 after acquiring an additional 194,824 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Welltower by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

