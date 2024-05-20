Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 110,911,996 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,911,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,407,000. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Norges Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,232,293. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $307.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

