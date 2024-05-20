Norges Bank Invests $3.34 Billion in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,823,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,708,000. T-Mobile US comprises 0.6% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.75% of T-Mobile US as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,489 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $350,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,050,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,505,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,471,269,000 after acquiring an additional 693,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,046,000 after purchasing an additional 649,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 687,007,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 687,007,181 shares in the company, valued at $111,363,864,040.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,670,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,516,139 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.5 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $163.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,301. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

