Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,169 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.02. 64,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,210. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $119.12 and a one year high of $206.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.86.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,654,132.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $690,594.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.