Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 278.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,956 shares during the quarter. Grocery Outlet comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.13% of Grocery Outlet worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GO. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,091,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,588,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,026,000 after buying an additional 446,198 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 60.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,102,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 417,188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,115,000 after acquiring an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and have sold 506,588 shares worth $13,367,577. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 116,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.