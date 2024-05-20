Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,618,518. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

