Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 638.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Vail Resorts worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.15. 41,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.15. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.43 and a 1-year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 148.25%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

