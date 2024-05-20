Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $190.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments traded as high as $197.24 and last traded at $196.77, with a volume of 246273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $195.02.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TXN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 29,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $129,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.5% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

