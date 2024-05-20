Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes $3.14 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Trading Down 1.1 %

DASH stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $116.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,775. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $17,458,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,698 shares of company stock valued at $56,026,819. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on DoorDash from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

