Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 148,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.81. The company had a trading volume of 258,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,108. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

