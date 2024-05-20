Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $15.39. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 5,874,702 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.85 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.81.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

