e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 3.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $167.00 to $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $151.54 and last traded at $153.00. Approximately 221,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,514,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.45.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELF

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after buying an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after buying an additional 198,235 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after acquiring an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.