Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 2,766 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Boot Barn worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $114.13. 31,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,947. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $115.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

