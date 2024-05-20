Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,683,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 70,501 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth about $5,881,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.44. 135,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

