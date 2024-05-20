ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.05% of ChampionX worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $978,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 82,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,781. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.29. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.